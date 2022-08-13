Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 232 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Best Buy by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $80.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

