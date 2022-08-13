Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 7,605 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 36,214.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,626 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

