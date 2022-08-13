Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,462 shares of company stock worth $476,951. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $109.97 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.65 and a 200-day moving average of $103.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

