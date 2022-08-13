Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $819,000 Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 591 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.67.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NYSE COO opened at $334.07 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.01 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

