Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 3,911 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in PPL by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in PPL by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPL. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PPL Stock Up 2.9 %

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,404 shares of company stock worth $914,702 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $30.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

