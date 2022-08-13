Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 423 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,511,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLT opened at $227.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $282.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

