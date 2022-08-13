Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 28.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,309.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after buying an additional 542,242 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 62,199 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 95,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

