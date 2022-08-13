Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 900 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Raymond James by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,264,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,542,000 after purchasing an additional 279,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Raymond James by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,402,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Raymond James by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,530,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,844,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on RJF shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF opened at $109.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

