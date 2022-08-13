Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,636,000 after buying an additional 343,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,403,000 after buying an additional 186,138 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 223,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,501,000 after buying an additional 102,824 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $11,379,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 572.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 101,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 86,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $197,991. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $104.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.54. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $93.41 and a 1-year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CINF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

