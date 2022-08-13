Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

ULTA stock opened at $395.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.02. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $438.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

