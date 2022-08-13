Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLM. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 107,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in SLM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SLM by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

See Also

