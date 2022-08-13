Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 7,394 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,148,000 after buying an additional 2,015,880 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,972 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,985 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 836.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 547.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,251,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

