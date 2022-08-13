Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 181 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after buying an additional 54,455 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 152.0% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 16,331 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP opened at $135.69 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.34 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.06.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EXP. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

