Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 424 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,160,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PACW. Stephens cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

