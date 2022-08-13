Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stock Position Reduced by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,071,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,995,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ashland Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,197,000 after buying an additional 28,967 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ashland Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,487,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,255,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 90,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,887,000 after purchasing an additional 320,731 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ashland Global

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ashland Global Trading Up 1.2 %

ASH stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.04. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average is $99.56.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

