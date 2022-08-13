Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 750 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 29,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 7.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE DOV opened at $139.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.20 and a 200-day moving average of $141.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $116.66 and a 1-year high of $184.04.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.