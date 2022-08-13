Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of VLY stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

