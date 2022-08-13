Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,991 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $68.96 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.27.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

