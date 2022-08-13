CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CDK Global by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth approximately $660,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in CDK Global by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CDK Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.71%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

