Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

Several research firms have weighed in on VMC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

Shares of VMC opened at $178.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.41. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

