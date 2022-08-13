Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 324 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $370.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.88.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.60.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

