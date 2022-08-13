Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,201 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth $654,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 620,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 288,133 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bank by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CADE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CADE opened at $27.88 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.