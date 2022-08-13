Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,917,000 after buying an additional 96,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,736,000 after buying an additional 283,086 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,226,000 after acquiring an additional 192,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $133.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FANG. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.42.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.