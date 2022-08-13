Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Cut by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,804,000 after purchasing an additional 572,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,055,000 after purchasing an additional 83,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,244,000 after buying an additional 155,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,670,000 after buying an additional 178,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,193,000 after buying an additional 175,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.