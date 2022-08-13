Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $976,000 Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 32.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.40.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 151.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRC. Raymond James dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.90.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

