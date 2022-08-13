Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY stock opened at $145.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.00. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $119.11 and a 52-week high of $176.10.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

