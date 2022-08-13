Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 3,747 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 133,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 794,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,951,000 after buying an additional 161,410 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $46.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.18. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

