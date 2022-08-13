SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Stock Position Cut by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,194 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,086,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:SPLB opened at $25.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $32.63.

