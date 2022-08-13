Commerce Bank Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Commerce Bank grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $218.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.44. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCA. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.81.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

