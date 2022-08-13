Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Decreased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Novartis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $85.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

