Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,706,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $90,072,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,840,000 after acquiring an additional 56,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 153,259 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.6 %

CFR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

CFR stock opened at $136.49 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.60 and its 200 day moving average is $131.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

