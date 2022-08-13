The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Stock Performance
Shares of SJM opened at $133.79 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $146.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.25.
J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J. M. Smucker (SJM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.