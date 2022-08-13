Commerce Bank Buys 80 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

VGT stock opened at $388.68 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $346.66 and its 200 day moving average is $373.60.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

