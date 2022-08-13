Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $47.50 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,794 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Sealed Air worth $47,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after acquiring an additional 92,166 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,233,000 after purchasing an additional 282,187 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 1,813.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 78,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 74,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.15. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

