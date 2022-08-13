Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $99.11 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

