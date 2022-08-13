Commerce Bank Has $2.32 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,915,000 after acquiring an additional 152,329 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 456,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,751,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 355,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

ROP stock opened at $439.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $406.29 and its 200-day moving average is $434.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.40.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.