Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $49.87 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 610,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,476 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Sysco worth $49,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,582,000 after purchasing an additional 148,172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,028,000 after purchasing an additional 242,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $84.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

