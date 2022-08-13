Commerce Bank Buys 1,047 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,194 shares of company stock worth $3,505,827. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.