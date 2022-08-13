Commerce Bank Sells 1,557 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 141.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.43.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $508,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,429,599 shares in the company, valued at $756,110,290.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.86. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

