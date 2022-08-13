Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $50.62 Million Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.97% of MSA Safety worth $50,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,913,000 after buying an additional 118,048 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,743,000 after buying an additional 63,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,607,000 after buying an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,944,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 10.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 216,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,700,000 after buying an additional 21,202 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $131.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.89 and a beta of 0.91. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $112.89 and a one year high of $167.49.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $372.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 2.79%. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,209.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

