Swiss National Bank Has $54.74 Million Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,145,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.48% of Bath & Body Works worth $54,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 51,685 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $1,431,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,362,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

