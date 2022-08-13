Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,656,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $43,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,099 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,273,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,240,000 after buying an additional 1,743,292 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,186,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,596.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 929,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,007,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $11.21 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

