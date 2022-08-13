Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 336,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $44,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quanta Services Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

PWR stock opened at $143.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $146.84.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

