Commerce Bank Trims Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,482 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,625 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinix Trading Up 2.2 %

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.31.

Shares of EQIX opened at $704.56 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $661.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $691.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.