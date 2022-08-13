Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $32,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.43.

