Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAG. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,448.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

PAG stock opened at $117.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.48 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.78.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

