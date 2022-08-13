Swiss National Bank Acquires 68,100 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 540,253 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $54,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $102.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.64. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

