Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,140,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,441,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,742,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $261.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.