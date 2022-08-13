Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,140,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,441,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,742,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of IJH stock opened at $261.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.01.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
