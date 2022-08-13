Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 75,502 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $59,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $531,493,000 after buying an additional 502,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,162,000 after buying an additional 321,368 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,310,000 after buying an additional 307,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,528,000 after purchasing an additional 135,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,850 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UHS. Loop Capital began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.66. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.15%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

