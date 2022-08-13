Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $1.45 Million Position in Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 475,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Separately, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Zentek in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

NASDAQ ZTEK opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.90. Zentek Ltd. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Zentek ( NASDAQ:ZTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Zentek had a negative return on equity of 405.71% and a negative net margin of 1,617.24%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Zentek in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

